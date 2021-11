Armenian expert reflects on Azerbaijan’s map shown at Eurovision

Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan has commented on Azerbaijan’s map shown at the Eurovision Song Contest.

“At the Eurovision Song Contest, Azerbaijan showed a map, which depicts not only Artsakh, but also the whole of Syunik as part of Azerbaijan. Such an approach is prevalent throughout Azerbaijan,” he wrote on Telegram.

Panorama.AM