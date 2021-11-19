New York University GIAS Launches the Armenian Genocide Denial Project

HYETERT – Global Institute for Advanced Studies at New York University announced a new project to support and produce research on the history and dynamics of Armenian genocide denial. The project will tackle the geopolitical and economic implications of denial both within and outside Turkey. With Paul Boghossian (Chair, NYU Philosophy; Director, NYU Global Institute for Advanced Study) and Khatchig Mouradian (Lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies, Columbia University) as co-principal investigators, the project aims to support comparative and multidisciplinary research on several aspects of Armenian Genocide denial with a focus on History, Political Science and Philosophy as academic disciplines.

