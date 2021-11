Henrikh Mkhitaryan joins the national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match

Armenia’s national football team held the second training camp ahead of a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Germany. AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sargis Adamyan joined the team, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.

To note, the Group J match is slated for November 11 when the Armenian national team will host North Macedonia at the Republic Stadium in Yerevan.

Panorama.AM