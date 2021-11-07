Turkish defense minister arrives on visit in Baku

BAKU, November 7. /TASS/. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has arrived on a visit in Baku, the press service of the Azerbaijani defense ministry said on Sunday.

“On November 7, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Gasanov and the ministry’s senior officials met a Turkish military delegation led Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who arrived in Baku,” it said.

According to the ministry, the Turkish delegation will take part in the celebrations of the victory in the Karabakh war, which is marked in Azerbaijan on November 8.

TASS