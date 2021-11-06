Suren Papikyan elected Chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees

The first session of the newly formed Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University Foundation took place on Saturday at the meeting hall of the Academic Council. During the meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and its Secretary were elected.

As the YSU reported on its Facebook page, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan was elected Chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees, while Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights Yeghisheh Kirakosyan elected Secretary of the Board.

Panorama.AM