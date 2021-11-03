Bishop Daniel Greets Patriarch Bartholomew at Gathering of New York Religious Leaders

On November 1, 2021, Diocesan Primate Bishop Daniel joined a gathering of religious leaders to greet His All-Holiness Bartholomew I, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, during the latter’s pastoral visit to the U.S.

The luncheon took place at the New York residence of Metropolitan Elpidophoros, leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Attending were fellow hierarchs of the Eastern Orthodox and Oriental Orthodox churches in America, as well as leaders of the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches, and the city’s Jewish and Muslim communities.

Representing the Oriental Orthodox churches alongside Bishop Daniel were Archbishop Dionysius Jean Kawak of the Syriac Orthodox Church, and Bishop David of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese—who also serves as president of the Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches.

Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in the United States on October 23, following an itinerary that led him from Washington, DC, through stops in the Midwest, and culminating in a visit to New York. There he presided over a cross-raising service on November 2, at the newly-constructed St. Nicholas Church at “Ground Zero” in Lower Manhattan.

The new church is built over the spot of the historic Greek Orthodox sanctuary of that name, which stood in the shadow of the Twin Towers for many years, but was reduced to ruins during the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Spirit of Fraternity

At the November 1 gathering of New York religious leaders, Roman Catholic Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan formally addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch. “When we see you,” he said, “we sense the transcendent, we sense the spiritual. And today we need that very, very much.”

“A spirit of fraternity and filled the hall,” reflected Bishop Daniel after the gathering. “The Ecumenical Patriarch offered a message of hope and a call to action, calling on religious leaders and all who look to the one God to collaborate for the cause of peace and healing in a deeply divided and troubled world.”

As a gift on behalf of the Oriental Orthodox faithful in America, Bishop Daniel, Bishop David, and Archbishop Dionysius presented Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with a beautifully crafted episcopal staff.

“It was a great pleasure to receive the warm greeting of the Ecumenical Patriarch,” said Bishop Daniel. “He graciously spoke of our meeting during his previous visit to New York, shortly after my election as Primate. And I had the privilege of meeting His All-Holiness in his home city two years ago, when I was present at the enthronement of His Beatitude Patriarch Sahak II Mashalian, the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch also noted to the Primate that on a recent visit to Rome, he had been in the company of His Holiness Karekin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians, and Pope Francis, during an international conference on “Religions and Cultures in Dialogue,” which brought together religious leaders from around the world in early October.

Prayer Service in Washington

On an earlier leg of Patriarch Bartholomew’s pastoral visit, Diocesan Legate and Ecumenical Director Archbishop Vicken Aykazian greeted the Ecumenical Patriarch and led a special prayer on his behalf.

The occasion was an ecumenical prayer service and reception organized by the National Council of Churches, held in Washington, DC, on October 26.

Archbishop Aykazian delivered the closing prayer. “Lord, place your special blessing upon our honored guest today: His All-Holiness Bartholomew I,” he said. “In his great ministry as Archbishop of Constantinople, New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch—the 270th successor to the apostle St. Andrew—Patriarch Bartholomew has distinguished himself as one of the finest examples of spiritual leadership in this generation: a man of eloquence and fierce conviction, perfectly balanced by his warm humanity, genuine humility, and lofty spirituality.

Above: Pictured (l-r): Bishop Daniel (Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America); Archbishop Dionysius Jean Kawak (Syriac Orthodox Church); Bishop David (Coptic Orthodox Diocese); Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Greek Orthodox Church); and Archbishop Elpidophoros (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America).

