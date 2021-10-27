Art of Armenian writing added to UNESCO’s cultural heritage list

The art of Armenian writing and its cultural expressions have been added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Armenian National Commission for UNESCO reported.

“’To know wisdom and instruction; to perceive the words of understanding’: This translation from the Proverbs of Solomon was the 1st sentence written in the Armenian alphabet.

“The art of Armenian writing has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” it said.

Armenia has been a member of UNESCO since 1992. For the first time it has submitted its candidacy to the UNESCO Executive Board for 2021-2025.

Panorama.AM