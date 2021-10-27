Armenian-American Nicholas Kristof announced bid for Governor of Oregon

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian-American Nicholas Kristof (Hachikian) will run for Governor of Oregon. He made the announcement on Twitter.

My big news: I'm running for governor of Oregon! Here's the full launch video, and check out https://t.co/MkRcl5axRo . It's hard to watch your home state struggle when you can make a difference on homelessness, education, jobs. Please share! Thanks!

https://t.co/5NHRNwX55Y — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 27, 2021

Nicholas Kristof is a former New York Times columnist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

“Nothing will change until we stop moving politicians up the career ladder year after year, even though they refuse to step up to the problems Oregon faces,” Kristof said in his announcement. “It’s time to do something about a system that’s rigged against so many ordinary Oregonians.

Kristof is one of a growing list of candidates for governor to replace Gov. Kate Brown, who is term limited. So far, nine Republicans and six other Democrats have filed to run in next May’s primary election.

If elected, he will be the second American of Armenian heritage to lead a US state, following in the footsteps of Tom Corwin (1794-1865), who was Armenian – Hungarian and served as Ohio governor 1840 to 1842.

