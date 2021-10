Snow expected to hit some Armenian regions

Snow is expected in some regions of Armenia on Monday evening and at night, the Armenian Center for Hydrometeorology and Monitoring reported.

“Snow is expected in Lori, Tavush foothills, Kotayk mountains, Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor mountains, as well as in the mountains and foothills of Syunik in the evening and at night,” it said, urging drivers to change to winter tires.

Temperatures are set to gradually drop by 8-11 degrees on October 25-27, the center said.

Panorama.AM