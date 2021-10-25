Ombudsman: Armenian captives must be immediately released without any preconditions

All Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilians illegally held by Azerbaijan must be immediately released and returned home without political or other preconditions, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan told a meeting with new French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot on Sunday, his office reported.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani authorities artificially protract and politicize the process, grossly violating the rights of prisoners and their families, causing them suffering and provoking tension in the society.

Congratulating Anne Louyot on her new position, Tatoyan expressed confidence for future fruitful cooperation. He also extended his genuine appreciation to former French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte for high-quality cooperation.

The ombudsman presented facts confirming numerous violations of Armenian border residents’ rights by Azerbaijani forces. He noted that issues related to the state border should be considered in the context of human rights.

Tatoyan stressed that as a result of Azerbaijan’s criminal actions people were deprived of the homes, land plots and hayfields owned by them since the Soviet era, which caused serious social and security problems.

The border demarcation and delimitation with Azerbaijan without the creation of a security zone will not only fail to ensure the rights of border residents, but also will lead to new violations and escalation of the situation, Tatoyan reiterated.

The ombudsman noted that violations of the rights of Armenian civilians stem from the policy of Armenophobia and enmity towards Armenians pursued in Azerbaijan at the state level. After the war in 2020, Armenophobia has got extreme manifestations, resulting in fascism, Tatoyan said.

In light of the above, the issue of creating a security zone around Armenia’s borders becomes even more urgent, he said, adding it is fixed in the PACE Resolution 2391 of September 27, 2021.

The sides agreed to expand the spheres of joint work.

Panorama.AM