New animation films on military service of women and social guarantees for military servicepersons in the Armenian armed forces are produced

YEREVAN

Two animation films, namely about military service of women and about the social guarantees for military servicepersons in the armed forces of Armenia were produced within the framework of the Council of Europe’s Project “Human Rights and Women in the Armed Forces of Armenia-Phase II’’. The films are developed in close cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Human Rights Defender’s Office of Armenia. The activity supports the implementation of the Action Plan of the Human Rights Protection National Strategy for 2020-2022.

The first film introduces the topics of equal military service opportunities for women, possibilities to combine professional duty with personal life, and women’s engagement in peacekeeping missions. The second animation film puts emphasis on the system of social guarantees and benefits for all military servicepersons, highlighting housing allowance and free healthcare and medical services available for military staff of the armed forces. More information about the social guarantees in the armed forces of Armenia will be presented in part II of the second film to be developed.

The animation films will be broadcasted by TV program “Zinuj” of the Defence Ministry of the Republic of Armenia shown at Armenian Public TV. The films will be also demonstrated in the military units as well as other relevant institutions.

The films are available online in Armenian language with English subtitles:

The Project “Human Rights and Women in the Armed Forces in Armenia – Phase II’’ is implemented by the Council of Europe within the framework of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022. Action Plan level funding is provided by Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Sweden.

https://www.coe.int/en/web/national-implementation/-/new-animation-films-on-military-service-of-women-and-social-guarantees-for-military-servicepersons-in-the-armenian-armed-forces-are-produced