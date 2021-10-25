Intent to Destroy: Armenian Genocide documentary wins award at RUSDOCFILMFEST in New York – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian Genocide documentary “Intent to Destroy” directed by Joe Berlinger has received the “Humanism in the Modern World” award at the 14th Independent American-Russian Documentary Film Festival (RUSDOCFILMFEST) in New York.

Over 30 films were screened as part of the Free World, Eternal Values, and Fresh Look programs. The films were made with support from independent studios and producers from eight countries.

In the FREE WORLD program the award were given to:

– In the category Free Word – “Bless You”, director Tatiana Chistova, producer Maciek Hamela (Russia / Poland)

– In the category Humanism in the Modern World — “Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial and Depiction”, director Joe Berlinger (USA)

– In the category Humanism in the Modern World — “Remembrance: Following the Trail of the Holocaust”, director Eugenii Bezborodov (Russia / Moldova)

– In the category Genius Loci — “Dossier of Laughter”, director Oleg Kovachev (Bulgaria)

“Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial and Depiction” – the film-in-film produced by Berlinger, Chip Rosenbloom and Eric Esrailian depicts the century of sophisticated denial campaigns by the Turkish government that perpetrated the Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey, and features Atom Egoyan, Christian Bale, Mike Medavoy, Eric Bogosian, Serj Tankian, Angela Sarafian, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and the former US Ambassador to Armenia John Marshall Evans.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu