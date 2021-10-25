Greece reportedly declared Turkish-Armenian intellectual Sevan Nisanyan ‘persona non grata’

The government of Greece on Monday declared Turkish-Armenian author and intellectual Sevan Nisanyan “persona non grata.” Nisanyan was on a trip to Albania where he learnt about the decision of Greek authorities and then was banned from entry to the country, Nisanyan has told Ermenihaber news outlet.

In his words, the authorities have not disclosed the reason for the measure, citing the state secret.

“I assume my weekly publications are not welcomed by some circles in the Republic of Turkey and their concern have been conveyed to the Greek side,” Nisanyan has commented. Another reason behind the decision of the Greece, per Nisanyan, could be his recent publication where he referred to Turkish toponyms of some of the historical sites in the territory of Greece.

To remind, in 2017 Nisanyan escaped from a Turkish prison after serving three out of a 17-year sentence for violations of a construction code. The Turkish authorities then issued a warrant for his arrest and listed him as a fugitive from the law. The government of Greece granted him a temporary residency permit.

