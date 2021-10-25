Armenian soprano Mané Galoyan wins second prize at Operalia 2021 world opera competition

Armenian soprano Mané Galoyan won the second prize at the Operalia 2021 world opera competition. Galoyan shared the second award with tenors Bekhzod Davronov (Uzbekistan) and Jonah Hoskins (USA).

Russia mezzo-soprano Victoria Karkacheva and tenor Ivan Ayon-Rivas of Peru became the winners of this year’s competition.

Operalia was founded in 1993 by Plácido Domingo to discover and help launch the careers of the most promising young opera singers of today.

Operalia’s goal is to attract singers between the ages of eighteen and thirty-two, of all voice types from and all over the world, to have them audition and be heard by a panel of distinguished international personalities, in the most prestigious and competitive showcase in the world.

Mane Galoyan was also awarded the Pepita Embil Prize of Zarzuela and the Rolex Prize of the Audience.

Ms. Galoyan is a graduate of the Houston Grand Opera Studio, and holds two degrees from the Yerevan State Komitas Conservatory in Armenia, where she was named the 2013 winner of the President of the Republic of Armenia Youth Prize. She is based in Berlin with her husband, conductor Roberto Kalb.

Mané Galoyan is the winner of numerous international competitions, including First Prize in the 27th Eleanor McCollum Competition and Concert of Arias with Houston Grand Opera, Third Prize in the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition, Fourth Prize in the 6th International Vocal Competition China in Ningbo, Third Prize in the 2017 Dallas Opera Guild Vocal Competition, a 2014 prize in the Hans Gabor Belvedere Competition, and First Prize in the Bibigul Tulegenova International Singing Competition in Kazakhstan.

