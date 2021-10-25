Armenia extends school break, introduces distance learning in higher educational establishments

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The vocational higher and postgraduate educational establishments will shift to distance learning for two weeks from October 26, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs.

The school break will be extended for a week until November 7 inclusive. The decisions have been made given the epidemic situation in the country and the tendency of rapid growth of the infection rate.

The Ministry emphasizes that the teaching should be organized using modern information and communication technologies.

