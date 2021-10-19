Exhibition in Antwerp, Belgium, to raise awareness about Artsakh War

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The exhibition “Armenia and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh” will open in Antwerp, Belgium on 6 November 2021.

“During the First World War there was a genocide against the Armenians. Through this exhibition we want to keep the memory of the Armenian Genocide alive. A century after the genocide took place, it still remains urgent,” organizers say on Facebook.

“The Armenian trauma of 1915 bound Armenians from different countries not to become victims like in 1915 and to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh. This open wound still forms the basis for this frozen conflict at one of the corners of Europe,” they continue.

The organizers hope to raise awareness about the Artsakh war and the Armenian Genocide and contribute to its recognition.

