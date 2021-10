The Armenian side has no positional or territorial losses – Artsakh Defense Ministry

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The operative situation after the incidents in the border zone is calm, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

According to the Ministry, the Armenian side has no positional or territorial losses.

The Defense Army Command and the Artsakh authorities are working with the Russian peacekeeping command to further defuse the situation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu