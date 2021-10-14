Situation along the line of contact has stabilized, Artsakh’s State Minister says

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The situation along the line of contact between teh armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan has stabilized, Artsakh’s Satte Minister Artak Beglaryan informs.

The State Minister says he visited the six wounded soldiers at hospital. Two are in serious condition, but no one’s life is in danger.

Artak Beglaryan urges everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and the temptation to become a source of “scandalous” information. He confirms that no other casualties were reported.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu