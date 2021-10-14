Artsakh denies Azerbaijani report of capturing Armenian drone

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has refuted the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that an Armenian drone conducting reconnaissance flights was allegedly detected and captured by Azerbaijani forces.

“On October 14, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan spread another misinformation that an UAV belonging to the Defense Army, which was conducting reconnaissance flights, was allegedly detected and captured by the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“We officially declare that it is disinformation and has nothing to do with reality,” the ministry said in a statement.

