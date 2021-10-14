Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

On the initiative of the Russian side, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on Thursday, October 14.

The ministers discussed issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the process of the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 9, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan highly commended Russia’s mediation efforts aimed at the session of hostilities, and in the context of ensuring the security of the Armenians of Artsakh the presence of the peacekeepers of Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized.

At the same time, Mirozyan drew the attention of the sides to the fact that some provisions of the November 9 statement still are not implemented, and in this regard the need for immediate and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other captives was underlined.

Touching upon the meeting held with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated that the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be implemented within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship and within its international mandate, based on principles and elements well-known to the sides.

Panorama.AM