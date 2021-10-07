Israel Chamber Opera Orchestra opens new season with Armenian composer Edvard Mirzoyan’s music

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Conductor Vag Papian realized a 15-year-long ambition Monday evening when he introduced the music of Armenian composer Edvard Mirzoyan (1921-1912) to an Israeli audience in Ashdod, The Jerusalem Post reports.

He described Mirzoyan as “one of the wisest people I knew.” “I have learned during each moment I spent in his company,” he added.

The sparkling performance launched the new season the Israel Chamber Opera Orchestra now offers. “The ICOO is 30 years old, and we are just getting started,” its CEO Moshe Fisher said.

When it was established, the orchestra was made possible due to the massive influx of post-Soviet era Jews who built their new homes in the port city. These immigrants provided both the audience – eager to hear Western music performed – and the musicians themselves.

When it was established, the orchestra was made possible due to the massive influx of post-Soviet era Jews who built their new homes in the port city. These immigrants provided both the audience – eager to hear Western music performed – and the musicians themselves.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu