Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian

On September 23, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a conversation with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The ministers had an in-depth discussion on current international issues with a focus on the developments in Afghanistan. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to jointly promote the establishment of peace and stability in that country, including through joint efforts at the UN Security Council. They exchanged opinions on the settlement agenda in Libya as well as on the Iranian nuclear programme. The officials expressed the shared intention to continue stabilising the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, primarily through the OSCE Minsk Group, and touched upon a number of other regional topics of mutual interest.

The ministers gave a detailed consideration to a broad range of bilateral issues related to the promotion of Russian-French ties in politics, the economy, culture and the humanitarian sphere. They also discussed a schedule of further contacts.

Minitstry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation