Documentary on Karabakh War Atrocities Raises Money to Finish Production for Release

LOS ANGELES — The producers of “Motherland,” a new documentary, feature-length film about the genocidal assault and the violent ethnic cleansing unleashed September 27, 2020 by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), have pulled back the cinematic curtain by welcoming public participation in post-production of this endeavor.

The release of a moving new preview trailer whose urgency is as palpable as the production’s just-launched Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, is inspiring people everywhere. As we speak, individuals are jumping in to help raise the remaining $50,000 needed to complete film’s post-production work—at the same time increasing worldwide awareness of families caught in the crosshairs of an unrelenting military onslaught.

“Motherland” is a 90-minute documentary film about Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s coordinated, systematic and wholly unprovoked genocidal attack and ethnic cleansing against the Armenians of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh. Since September 27, 2020, Turkey and Azerbaijan have engaged in a highly sophisticated and lethal campaign of hate, violence, and disinformation against the Armenians.

It is produced and directed by Los Angeles-based Armenian American journalist and activist, Vic Gerami. Gerami is founder and editor of the Blunt Post and host of the national radio show that focuses on politics titled, “The Blunt Post with Vic ” on KPFK 90.7 FM, part of Pacifica Network.

“We are racing against time to bring much-needed attention to this humanitarian catastrophe and the imminent threat it poses to millions of innocent people,” says Gerami.

“Armenian and Artsakh people have a combined population of about three million; but Azerbaijan and Turkey have ninety million,” he continues. “It’s a genuine David versus Goliath nightmare.”

“Azerbaijani President Aliyev continually threatens Armenians with extermination and is currently negotiating to purchase two billion dollars’ worth of US weaponry. Turkey is building a much larger version of the Pentagon that Turkish President Erdogan promises to ‘strike fear to our enemies.”

21st Century Armenian Genocide in the Making

“We are trying to prevent another Armenian Genocide,” Gerami explains. It took 106 years before the United States formally recognized the Armenian Genocide of 1915, which was committed by Ottoman Turks.

On April 24, 2021, President Joe Biden became the first US president to recognize the Armenian genocide, officially — and to recommit America to its promise to prevent such an atrocity against humanity ever occurring again.

Yet tragically, history is repeating itself. Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s ongoing genocidal attack and ethnic cleansing against Armenians, as we’ve witnessed recently in Artsakh, is unrelenting.

“Motherland” tells the story of this ongoing and tragic chapter of human history as it was recently witnessed in Armenia and surrounding areas when Producer-Director Vic Gerami and his film crew capped a yearlong reporting and advocacy project by taking cameras on riveting location shoots near the scenes of what many are calling war crimes.

Unmatched Suffering, New Chapter of Regional Warfare

Azerbaijan, with declared assistance from Turkey, has launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh. Employing thousands of Turkish-paid jihadist mercenaries airlifted from terrorist camps in Syria, Libya, and Pakistan, Azerbaijan’s war effort has been empowered by Erdogan to magnify the violence already being perpetrated by the Azerbaijani Army against innocent children, women and men who, previously, had lived peacefully for generations in Artsakh.

The 2020 invasion opened a new chapter in the history of regional warfare. The travesty has been marked by unmatched suffering anywhere on the planet today, which Artsakh’s civilian population currently endures on a daily basis. For 44 days, the world stood by, largely in silence, as more than 4,000 Armenians were massacred.

“Motherland,” currently in pre-post-production, has received broad support from some of America’s leading elected officials, including influential United States Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ). A part of Sen. Menendez’s interview with Gerami is featured in the Motherland’s “sizzle,” also known as a preview trailer.

In that segment of the film, Menendez tells Gerami, “The [Trump] Administration turned a blind eye to what was happening.”

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) granted Gerami an on-camera interview for the film. A part of Rep. Schiff’s interview is featured in the sizzle. In it he explains, “Turkey’s role in importing mercenaries from Syria, and terrorists to join the mayhem demonstrate how Turkey’s actions are incompatible with being a NATO ally.”

Funds donated via Kickstarter will be used to edit the film and prepare it for wide-scale distribution.

“This a rare chance for individual people to make a real difference and to be a part of history,” Gerami says.

To contribute to Motherland’s Kickstarter campaign, please click here or visit, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/motherland/motherland-1?ref=project_build. For more information, please visit the film’s website, MotherlandDoc.com. High-resolution photos and headshots can be found here.

Gerami’s radio program, TBPV covers national, regional, and local headline news, politics, and current events, and Gerami offers analysis and commentary. He also interviews a high-profile member of Congress or other high-profile public figures on each show. His recent guests include Congressman Adam Schiff, Senator Bob Menendez, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Governor Howard Dean, Congresswoman Katie Porter, Congressman Brad Sherman, Congressman Mike Levin, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Congresswoman Judy Chu, LA District Attorney George Gascon, among many others.

Gerami is also a contributor for some of the most prominent publications in the nation, including Windy City Times, Bay Area Reporter, Armenian Mirror-Spectator, The Advocate, The Immigrant Magazine, GoWeHo, Destination Luxury, OUT Traveler, The Fight, and among others.

Gerami founded the Truth And Accountability League (TAAL), a 501©3 non-profit organization that advocates for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia. TAAL monitors & addresses Armenophobia, extremism & bigotry around the globe on the level of media, including social media, public policy, academia, and intelligentsia.

The Wall Street Journal featured Gerami as a “leading gay activist” in its landmark 2008 coverage of opposition to Proposition 8, the ballot measure that for years denied same-sex couples in California the freedom to marry. In addition to his years of volunteer work as a leading advocate for marriage equality, Gerami served as a Planning Committee member for the historic Resist March in 2017.

In 2015, Gerami was referenced in the landmark Supreme Court civil rights case, Obergefell v. Hodges, in which the Court held in a 5–4 decision that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples by both the Due Process and the Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

