Participants of “Classic Piano” international competition pleased with cooperation with Armenian musicians

The third round of the second grand edition of the “Classic Piano” International Piano Competition will conclude on August 31. As the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia reported, 18 pianists performed with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan.

After performance, one of the participants, 13-year-old Jacky Zhang from Great Britain, noted she felt happy about her performance. Speaking about her experience of playing with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, the pianist stressed she had performed in harmony with the Orchestra, the Principal Conductor and was pleased to cooperate with Armenian musicians. Jacky Zhang expressed hope she would win the competition.

The fourth round of the Competition is slated for September 2-3. The winner will be announced on September 4.

To remind, the “Classic Piano” International Piano Competition is held as part of the InClassica 10th international festival in Dubai. The participants perform a range of classical and contemporary repertoire, including works by the event’s Composer-In-Residence, Alexey Shor. In the third and fourth rounds of the competition the participants perform with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra

The competition is organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC), led by its President, the cultural entrepreneur Konstantin Ishkhanov. The EUFSC is a Malta-based non-profit organisation which works to promote cultural and educational engagement around the world via a range of projects including concerts, masterclasses, conferences, competitions and festivals.

Panorama.AM