Taguhi Tovmasyan: We are facing an immense challenge of preserving our independent statehood

Lawmaker from opposition “I have Honour” faction Taguhi Tovmasyan has reflected on the anniversary of the 31st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence adopted on August 23, 1990.

“When making decisions about the future of our homeland, let us take a moment and recall what hardships we passed through on this day in 1990 to adopt the Declaration on Armenia’s independence to start the process of establishing an independent state. Today, more than ever, we are facing an immense challenge of preserving our independent statehood and should exert all efforts for the sake of Armenia’s independence, security and preservation of our right to life,” Tovmasyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Panorama.AM