Short-term rain with thunderstorm predicted in separate places of Armenia

In the coming 5 days, high-level fire risk situation will continue in Ararat, Armavir, Vayots dzor, Syunik provinces and in Yerevan, Hydromet meteorological Service reported, urging the population to observe the rules of fire safety. As the source said, in the daytime of August 21, on 22-26 at night and in the afternoon in separate places short-term rain with thunderstorm is predicted, in separate places hail is also possible.

South-west wind speed is 5-10 m/s, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s.

The air temperature will not change considerably, according to the Service update.

