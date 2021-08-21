From cognac to brandy, a headache for Armenians

Yerevan, Aug 21 (EFE) .- One of the indisputable symbols of Armenia, along with the biblical Mount Ararat, is its famous cognac, Winston Churchill’s favorite drink, which the country will have to rename as brandy after reaching an agreement with the European Union.

According to the pact, signed in 2017 and ratified this summer, Yerevan has to stop using the name “cognac” in its wine spirits destined for the foreign market from 2043.

The measure also affects the marketing of Armenian brandy on the local market, where it will no longer be called “cognac” since 2032.

COGNAC, ONLY FROM FRANCE

And is that the EU insists that cognac is all that produced in the French town of Cognac, while other drinks must use the name of brandy.

In exchange for rejecting cognac, the Caucasian country will receive from Brussels a total of 3 million euros that will be used for the complicated work of ‘rebranding’, a process that currently lacks a roadmap and causes concern among manufacturers Armenian brandy.

“At the moment, it is very difficult to say how long it will take for the new brand to earn a name in the international market,” they told Efe at the “Ararat” brandy, wine and vodka factory in Yerevan.

The well-known manufacturers of cognac, which annually produce about 20 million bottles, specified that currently 95% of their wine spirits is destined for export, with Russia being the main consumer market.

Factory representatives insist that only after developing a specific program to carry out the name change process will it be possible to discuss this challenge in more detail.

