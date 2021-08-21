Emile Ghessen’s documentary about the Artsakh war being screened in Yerevan

The documentary about the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is screened on August 20-22 in Yerevan’s Moscow cinema. The documentary titled “45 days: The fight for a Nation” is filmed by former British Royal Marines Commando Emile Ghessen, who visited Artsakh during the war in October 2020.

“The signs are up around Yerevan city for the first international screenings of my documentary film “45 Days: The Fight For A Nation” about the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Screening this weekend 20-22nd August at the Moscow Cinema,” Ghessen wrote on his Facebook page, asking users to follow the link to obtain tickets.

To note, the film tells the story of the Artsakh conflict, its volunteers and impact on the Armenia people. This groundbreaking documentary will provide insights into irregular warfare, the use of drones in conflict and the stories of fathers and sons who perished during the fight to hold on to Artsakh from Azerbaijani forces.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/08/21/Emile-Ghessen-Artsakh-war/2552846