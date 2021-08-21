Cultural events as part of the Mount Musa heroic battle celebrations planned in Armenia

The State Philharmonia of Armenia in collaboration with the “Musa Ler” compatriots union has planned a number of cultural events in the frames of the Mount Musa heroic battle celebrations, the State Philharmonia reported.

On September 16, at 19:00 the Folk-Modern Ensemble (artistic director, RA Honored Artist Levon Tevanyan) would perform at Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall. The film “Musa Ler 88 – Year of the Dragon” by Ara Vahanuni will be screened in the evening.

On September 18, at 19:00, “Akunk” ethnographic ensemble and “Karin” traditional song and dance group will perform at the Mount Musa Heroic Battle Memorial.

Tickets are available at Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall (2 Abovyan str., 098 881717) and via tomsarkgh.am (060 27 60 00).Tickets can be obtained online through the link here.

