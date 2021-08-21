British travel magazine highlights Armenia’s tourist potential

British travel magazine Wanderlust has published a lengthy article on Armenia’s tourist attractions. As the Tourism Committee of Armenia reported, the article is authored by the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine who had earlier visited the country. The magazine has devoted six pages to the tourist potential of Armenia as seen through the eyes of the author.

To note, Wanderlust is a British travel magazine, covering adventurous, cultural and special interest travel. Apart from Britain, the magazine is popular in the US, Canada, Australia and number of other countries

It is published six times a year with a print circulation of 100 thousand copies and 1․5 million visitors to its website annually.

The article can be accesses through the magazine website here.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/08/21/British-magazine-Armenia-tourism/2552818