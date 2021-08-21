Armenia’s Anna Saryan earned a place at the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2021

Armenian chess player Anna Sargsyan earned a spot in the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2021 as the best U20 player of the European Individual Women’s Chess Championship held in Iasi, Romania. The decision was made by the ECU Board according to FIDE regulations. Sargsyan came the fifth in the standings of the Championship with 7.5 points.

To remind, another representative of Armenia, Grandmaster Elina Danielyan triumphed the 2021 European Women’s Chess Championship. After 11 played rounds, Danielyan took crown of European Women’s Chess Champion 2021 with final score of 9 points.

