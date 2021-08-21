Armenian boxer appeared in a shirt with an image of Armenian soldier at the medal ceremony of the European Boxing Championships

The EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships ended in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Armenian team achieved excellent results at the Championships, acknowledged by the European Boxing Federation. As it said, ‘the Armenians arrived to the venue of the EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships with powerful team, their young talents have done strong developments in the previous one and half year.’

As the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported, 10 out 17 Armenian athletes secured medals. Boxers Spartak Nahapetyan (50kg weight class) and Andranik Martirosyan (57kg weight class) claimed gold medals, going through the Championships undefeated. Martirosyan won his final bout with a knockdown.

Silver medals were secured by Vazgen Qarhanyan (48kg weight class), Argishti Hakobyan (63kg weight class) and Davit Nikoghosyan (75kg weight category). Vahagn Galstyan (42kg weight class), Lyova Kiraosyan (70kg weight class), Karen Petrosyan (80kg weight class), Victoria Zakaryan (38kg weight class) and Heghine Petrosyan (42kg weight class) won bronze medals.

To note, at the medal ceremony of the European Boxing Championships, European champion Andranik Martirosyan appeared in a shirt with an image of Armenian soldier.

