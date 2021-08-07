Azerbaijan opens fire at Armenian positions in Black Lake area – Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, opening fire from various caliber firearms at the Armenian positions in the Syunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, particularly in the Black Lake (Sev Lich) area, on Saturday, from 11:40am to 12am, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

The enemy fire was suppressed after the retaliatory measures taken by the Armenian army units.

“There are no casualties on the Armenian side,” the ministry said.

Panorama.AM