US ambassador again visits Armenia’s Syunik

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo are in Armenia’s Syunik Province.

In a video posted on USAID/Armenia’s Facebook page, the ambassador says she has visited Syunik a number of times and it is one of her favorite places in Armenia.

“And I decided this summer was some personal time to come here, visit some historic sites with the help of My Armenia partner Hasmik and go out camping,” she said.

John Allelo says in turn that it marks his first visit to Syunik. “It’s a beautiful part of the country. Luckily, USAID has a number of partners in the region, so I will be making many trips,” he says.

Panorama.AM