Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations to attend inauguration of new Iranian president

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, has left for Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected President Ibrahim Raisi. According to Azerbaijani media, the delegation includes Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Foreign Ministers.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Fashinyan, also arrived in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Ibrahim Rice.

The inauguration of Iranian President-elect Ibrahim Rice will be held in Tehran at 17:00 local time.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by 115 representatives from 73 states, including ten presidents, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers, ten other ministers, presidential ambassadors, as well as parliamentary delegations.

