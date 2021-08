Vahan Hunanyan appointed Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Vahan Hunanyan has been appointed spokesperson of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

A relevant order has been signed by acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan, the ministry reported on Wednesday.

Hunanyan, 34, previously served as then Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan’s spokesman and later as his advisor.

He also served as an attaché at the Press and Information Department of the Foreign Ministry and an attaché at Armenia’s Embassy in Turkmenistan.

Panorama.AM