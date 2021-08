Aronian advances to Chessable Masters quarterfinals

Armenian GM Levon Aronian has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Chessable Masters, the eighth leg of the Champions Chess Tour.

He was among the top eight players who moved on to the quarterfinals after scoring 10.5 points, ArmSport reported.

The Armenian GM will face Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the quarterfinals.

