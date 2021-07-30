‘Broader peace settlement needed’: Toivo Klaar holds phone calls with Armenian, Azeri FMs

Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, on Thursday held phone calls with Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov over the tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Good discussions today with acting Armenian FM Grigoryan and Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov,” he said in a tweet.

“Important to have separation of forces for de-escalation and to engage on delimitation and demarcation talks. Ultimately broader peace settlement needed. EU ready to support,” Klaar said.

Panorama.AM