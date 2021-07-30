Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

The Azerbaijani forces once again resorted to provocations in the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Friday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“In particular, from 11:20am to 11:30am, the Azerbaijani army units opened fire from sniper rifles and firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions stationed in the Yeraskh border section,” the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani fire stopped after retaliatory measures taken by the Armenian forces.

“There are no casualties from the Armenian side,” it noted.

Panorama.AM