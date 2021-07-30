Armenia air forces halt attempted Azerbaijani drone raid

Armenian anti-air defense units stopped an attempted invasion of an Azerbaijani drone into the country’s airspace late on Thursday.

The adversary’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted in the northeast of Armenia’s air border (Gegharkunik region) starting from 11:00 pm local time.

The Ministry of Defense reports relative calm along the entire state border as of Thursday night and the early hours of Friday. The situation is under the full control of the Armenian defense units.

Tert