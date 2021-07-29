World-renowned tenor Joseph Calleja performs Spendiaryan’s ‘Oh Rose’ with Armenian State Symphony Orchestra

The June 18 concert performed by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and celebrated Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja at Dubai Opera was highly acclaimed by the audience.

At the recommendation of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and its conductor Sergey Smbatyan, famous Armenian composer Alexander Spendiaryan’s romance “Oh Rose” (Ay Vard) was also included in the concert program along with famous arias and overtures and was brilliantly performed by Joseph Calleja exclusively for this concert evening. It is worth noting that the world-famous opera singer performed the romance in the year marking the great composer’s 150th anniversary, the State Symphony Orchestra said in a press release on Thursday.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra presents works by Armenian composers regularly on stages around the world. One of the most essential missions of the orchestra is the promotion of Armenian classical music among celebrated musicians by introducing different works into their repertoires.

Joseph Calleja is an awaited guest at most outstanding opera houses across the world. He performs with prominent orchestras at the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, as well as opera houses in Los Angeles, Vienna, Frankfurt and elsewhere. His repertoire includes leading arias of over thirty operas, while his performances of the Duke from “Rigoletto” and Alfredo from “La Traviata” by Verdi, Rodolfo from Puccini’s “La Boheme” and others are among the most beloved pieces by the worldwide audiences.

Panorama.AM