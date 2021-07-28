Ombudsman calls for intn’l attention to Azerbaijan’s ‘politically motivated’ military strikes on Armenian civilian settlements

Armenia’s human rights defender has warned of political motives behind the recently reported Azerbaijani cross-border attacks, calling for international attention to the acts of aggression targeting also civilian settlements.

In a statement on Facebook, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says that they been receiving reports from civilian residents complaining about shootings in the direction of several communities in the Gegharkunik region.

The villages of Sotk, Kut, Azat, Norabak, Nerkin Shorzha and Verin Shorzha are reported to be under intensive gunfire as of 10:30 am Yerevan time. The situation is perceived to be especially vulnerable in Kut and Upper Shorzha.

The shootings are released from both small and large-calibre guns, the Ombudsman says, citing also fact-finding reports revealing the proactive and intentional character of the attacks committed in violation of the local civilians’ rights and posing threats to their life and peaceful existence.

Tert