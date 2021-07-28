GALAS hosts first ever Queernissage

STUDIO CITY, Calif.—On Saturday, July 24, the GALAS LGBTQ+ Armenian Society held its first ever Queernissage—an open-air pop-up market by LGBTQ+ Armenians and allies. An homage to Vernissage in Armenia—the open-air market that has been a gathering place for artists and merchants for decades—Queernissage was a space for community members to express and share their creativity with each other and with the public.

Folks of all ages and backgrounds turned out to support the eclectic array of vendors. As a testament to the event’s success, many vendors sold out of their merchandise.

Sooki Studio (Photo: Ani Ishkhanian)

“Our intention for Queernissage was to support creatives to try something new, foster community and share the creative brilliance within our community with the public,” explained GALAS board member and Armenian artist Natalia Sookias. “The continued vision for Queernissage is to create a regular marketplace where craftspeople, artisans, the community and greater public can gather, exchange and celebrate the richness of our intersecting cultures.”

Jessi Knox (Photo: Ani Ishkhanian)

Queernissage was a meaningful and remarkable experience for both vendors and attendees alike. Queer Armenian-Irish-American artist Jessi Knox noted, “For whatever reason, I’ve always felt like my queer identity and my Armenian culture had to remain separate. I never imagined a space where I could comfortably celebrate these significant pieces of who I am in unison. I am still discovering ways to connect with my Armenian culture, the illustrator within me and my queer identity. Being supported and surrounded by many other LGBTQIA+ Armenians and allies inspired me and showed me that it’s possible to blend all these parts of myself in my everyday life and arts. Queernissage felt like being home.”

Marina Terteryan (Photo: Ani Ishkhanian)

For many vendors like author Marina Terteryan, Queernissage was their first opportunity to share their work and merchandise with people in-person. Terteryan, who debuted her book Sh!t My Armenian Grandma Says at Queernissage, shared “I can honestly say my book may not have made it to the world anytime soon if it was not for this event and the encouragement of the GALAS community,” shared Terteryan. “This was more than a place to be a vendor and share my work. It was an immediate welcome into a thriving community. It was advocacy for my art. It was a generous sharing of resources to make sure my project succeeded. It was encouragement to make sure I didn’t give up on my vision.”

Weekly staff writer and Journey to Tatev author Lillian Avedian at Queernissage (Photo: Ani Ishkhanian)

The spotlight was also on author and Weekly staff writer Lillian Avedian, who was delighted with the opportunity to present her debut poetry collection Journey to Tatev at Queernissage. “Art has been my means of drawing together my queer and Armenian identities,” explained Avedian. “Journey to Tatev, an intimate exploration of the most confounding parts of myself, is emblematic of this endeavor. I have never been in an environment like Queernissage—a public, vibrant and joyful gathering to celebrate the creativity of other queer Armenian artists and feel supported in turn. Getting to speak with so many members of our community about what my book means to them was rewarding beyond words. It offered a newfound sense of belonging and purpose that will remain with me for a long time.”

Queernissage was defined by a sense of joy, belonging and gratitude that was shared by all those who took part. “As an Armenian woman who identifies as queer, I’ve never quite felt like there was much space for me and people like myself in my Armenian community,” stated attendee and queer Armenian makeup artist Hayley Hassessian, “The other queer Armenians I’m lucky to know, I hold very close to my heart, in a way that feels like family. Attending Queernissage and seeing other queer Armenians happily gathering and enjoying our culture in a safe space showed me a sense of comfort and safety.”

GALAS is hoping to plan another market to take place this fall.

GALAS is a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that has been the leading voice in advancing equality for LGBTQ+ Armenians worldwide since 1998. GALAS has provided community and vital resources for its members, such as its educational conferences and workshops, access to counseling, parent support groups, scholarships, and so much more.

Armenian Weekly