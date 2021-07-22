Queernissage Open Air Pop-Up Market by LGBTQ+ Armenians and Allies to Spotlight Creativity and Craftwork

LOS ANGELES — GALAS LGBTQ+ Armenian Society (GALAS) will host its first ever Queernissage, an open air pop-up market by LGBTQ+ Armenians and allies. The market will take place at the Studio City Pop-Up: 4354 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Queernissage is an homage to “Vernissage,” the open air market in Armenia that has been a gathering place for artists and merchants for decades. Through Queernissage, GALAS aims to create a space for their community members to express and share their creativity with each other and with the public. With an eclectic array of vendors, attendees can expect to find artwork, freshly made baked goods, interactive booths, jewelry, and much more.

Queernissage is only one of the many programs GALAS has planned for this year. In its 23rd year, in addition to social events, GALAS is committed to expanding and further developing robust outreach and community programming to bring visibility to LGBTQ+ Armenian voices and create resources and safe spaces for LGBTQ+ Armenians, their families and allies. Some of GALAS’ programs include therapeutic support groups, Soorj Sessions for families, friends, and allies of LGBTQ+ Armenians, as well as a scholarship fund for college students of Armenian descent who have demonstrated LGBTQ activism.

GALAS encourages all community members to attend Queernissage to support and enjoy the creative work of LGBTQ+ Armenians and allies. For additional information on Queernissage, taking place on Saturday, July 24, 2021, please e-mail galasboard@gmail.com or visit GALAS’ Facebook page at @GALASLosAngeles or GALAS’ Instagram page at @galas_la.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator