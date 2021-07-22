Armenian Assembly Hosts Networking Get-Together in NYC

NEW YORK — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) hosted a networking event on Friday, June 25 at City Winery – Rockefeller Center in New York City, which provided the opportunity for some 100 Armenian American professionals to come together in a social gathering and engage in conversation pertaining to key priorities for the betterment of the Armenian people. In addition, they were familiarized with the Assembly’s current advocacy efforts.

“It was great to reconnect with friends and also meet new people in a safe and social setting that allowed us to brainstorm ways to strengthen Armenia and Artsakh,” said attendee Anoush Gulian. “Our community needed an occasion like this to start making plans for the coming months. Thank you to the Assembly for organizing a timely and enjoyable event.”

“We have a strong base of Armenian American activists in the New York metro area and we’re happy to welcome new members who support our mission,” said Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “The significant turnout made it clear the community is eager to participate in advocacy work for the benefit of the homeland and the diaspora.”

