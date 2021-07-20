Azerbaijani forces continued firing on Armenian positions till late at night – Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani troops continued firing on the Armenian positions stationed in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border till late at night, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Late in the evening of July 19 and at night of July 20, until 2am, the Azerbaijani military continued opening fire from firearms at the Armenian positions stationed in the Yeraskh section of the border, without using mortars.

“As a result of the intense shootout that lasted for several hours from the Armenian side, head of the Yeraskh community Radik Oghikyan, who was organizing the work to extinguish the fire that broke out in the area due to the Azerbaijani actions at the time, sustained a gunshot wound.

“The Armenian Armed Forces announce that they will not allow any change in the contact line,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM