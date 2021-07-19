Tevan Poghosyan: Why Pashinyan cites unofficial sources when Azerbaijani leader officially announces his plans

When the person holding the most responsible position in the state makes a reference to unofficial sources, it is incomprehensible not only for experts, but also for the international community, President of the International Center for Human Development (ICHD) Tevan Poghosyan told a news conference on Monday.

His comments came after caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel on Saturday that “according to information obtained from unofficial sources, Azerbaijan intends to provoke new military clashes in Artsakh and along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”

According to Poghosyan, if such information has been provided by the government institutions, the head of state should proudly announce it, using the formulation “according to our reliable sources” and “according to our security services”, rather than “unofficial sources”.

“Information from unofficial sources can be obtained on social media or heard on the street,” Poghosyan said.

In this case, according to the expert, the head of state either says that “we do not have state institutions, or he sends a message to other institutions.”

“These addressees, as far as I understand, are not friendly or neutral. The message is more likely addressed to the enemy side, saying if you want to take any action, do it now,” he said, adding during the weekend the Azerbaijani troops again attempted to advance in the direction of Khoznavar, but “several loyal men” neutralized the threat.

At the same time, Poghosyan voiced the question as to why Pashinyan cites unofficial sources when the leader of Azerbaijan officially announces his plans.

He underlined Azerbaijan takes action against Armenia every day, opening fire in the direction of Yeraskh and near Shushi, refusing to return Armenian captives and making statements that Artsakh does not exist, Baku will “capture” Yerevan and the like.

“The enemy has been trying so hard to tell us in Yeraskh for two days in a row: guys, we want to destroy you, isn’t it clear to you? The enemy is officially speaking about it,” Poghosyan said.

Panorama.AM