Foreign Ministry Secretary General Vahagn Melikyan dismissed

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday signed a decree to dismiss Vahagn Melikyan as Secretary General of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The relevant decision is posted on the official website of the government – e-gov.am.

Vahagn Melikyan served as Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry from 21 May 2018.

Panorama.AM