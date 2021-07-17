Reconstruction works continue at Amaras monastery supported by Serzh Sargsyan

“Reconstruction works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh,” Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotyan wrote on Facebook, adding the initiative is supported by Luys Foundation and the continuous support of former President Serzh Sargsyan.

“This is Amaras – the ancient Armenian spiritual and education center standing alone in the face of the enemy forces. This the place, where Mesrop Mashtots established the first Armenian school. The old mulberry tress at the monastery yard know more about the history of our people than thousands of our compatriots. Visit Artsakh!” Ashotyan wrote, sharing photos from the scene.

