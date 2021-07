Charles Michel pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd

President of the European Council Charles Michel on Saturday visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims.

The top EU official was accompanied by Armenia’s caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan during the visit, the press service of the government reported.

Charles Michel arrived in Armenia on a two-day visit on Friday.

Panorama.AM